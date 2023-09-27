today's howtos
-
21 Useful Terminal Shortcuts Pro Linux Users Love to Use
Become more efficient in the Linux terminal by mastering these super useful keyboard shortcuts.
-
Major Hayden: Quadlets might make me finally stop using docker-compose
Sure, docker-compose is great, but could we get similar functionality using just the tools that are built into CoreOS? Can we get automatic updates, too? Yes we can! 📦
-
mkfs.ext4 – What it actually creates
Introducing the internal data written to Click to Read More at Oracle Linux Kernel Development
-
Adam Young: Error building Kernel ln: target ‘+/source’: No such file or directory
I have battled this problem a couple times and so I am documenting the issue and solution here.
Here is the error message from make modules_install
-
Kushal Das: Documentation of Puppet code using sphinx
Sphinx is the primary documentation tooling for most of my projects. I use it for the Linux command line book too. Last Friday while in a chat with Leif about documenting all of our puppet codebase, I thought of mixing these too.
-
How to check for misspelled words on Ubuntu 22.04
Gedit text editor has a feature that allows you to check for misspelled words on your documents, this feature is not enabled by default, so it needs to be enabled manually in order to use it.
-
Ravi Dwivedi: Fixing keymaps in Chromebook Running Debian Bookworm
I recently bought an HP Chromebook from Abhas who had already flashed coreboot in it. I ran a fresh installation of Debian 12 (Bookworm) on it with KDE Plasma.
Right after installation, the Wi-Fi and bluetooth were working, but I was facing two issues:
Playing a music file or any audio file does not give any audio.
-
Ravi Dwivedi: Fixing audio and keymaps in Chromebook Running Debian Bookworm
I recently bought an HP Chromebook from Abhas who had already flashed coreboot in it. I ran a fresh installation of Debian 12 (Bookworm) on it with KDE Plasma.
-
How to install Clang 17 or 16 in Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04
This simple tutorial shows how to install the latest Clang compiler 17 and/or 16 in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 22.04, and Ubuntu 23.10. Ubuntu includes several versions of Clang in its system repositories. But, it rarely builds newer releases into Ubuntu stable repositories.
-
Michael Prokop: Postfix failing with “no shared cipher”
I’m one of the few folks left who run and maintain mail servers. Recently I had major troubles receiving mails from the mail servers used by a bank, and when asking my favourite search engine, I’m clearly not the only one who ran into such an issue. Actually, I should have checked off the issue and not become a customer at that bank, but the tech nerd in me couldn’t resist getting to the bottom of the problem. Since I got it working and this might be useful for others, here we are. :)
-
How to Install VirtualBox Guest Additions on RHEL 9 | 8
In this post, we will show you how to install VirtualBox Guest Additions on RHEL 9 or RHEL 8. VirtualBox is a popular virtualization platform that allows you to create and run virtual machines on various host operating systems.
-
idroot
-
How To Install Apache Kafka on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Kafka on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Apache Kafka is renowned for its ability to handle real-time data streams efficiently. It’s the perfect choice for scenarios like log aggregation, data pipelines, and event-driven applications.
-
How To Install Flatpak on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Flatpak on Manjaro. Manjaro Linux, known for its user-friendly approach, offers an array of applications through its package manager. However, you might encounter situations where you need software not available in the Manjaro repository.
-
How to Removing Node Modules on Linux
Node.js, a powerful JavaScript runtime, has revolutionized web development by simplifying server-side scripting. One of the hallmarks of Node.js is its dependency management system through Node modules. These modules are essential for building robust applications, but as projects evolve, so does the need to manage these modules efficiently.
-
How To Install Go on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Go on Manjaro. Welcome to our comprehensive guide on installing the Go programming language (often referred to as Golang) on your Manjaro Linux system using the Command Line Interface (CLI).
-
-
Understanding Buffer vs. Cache in Linux Memory
They are not that easy to comprehend in one sentence, but for simplicity, you can think of buffers as a way to store file metadata (permissions, location, etc.) during I/O operations for efficient transfer.
-
Ubuntu update stalled? Here’s your 2023 fix-it guide
While Ubuntu has established a reputation for being a reliable and user-friendly Linux distribution, like any other software, it's not immune to hiccups. One of the common challenges users may encounter is issues related to updates. An inability to update not only deprives you of new features but also essential security patches.