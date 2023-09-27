LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 6 “Faye” Is Now Available for Download

The LEC-MTK-I1200 comes in a SMARC 2.1 factor form and combines four Arm Cortex-A78 (up to 2.2GHz) and four Arm Cortex-A55 (up to 2.0GHz). The SoM can be configured to have four or eight GB of LPPDR4X and up to 256GB of UFS storage (32GB standard).

The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

This release backports important security updates from Firefox 115.3.0esr. We also backported the Android-specific security updates from Firefox 118.

Thank you for your continued support by following 9to5Linux on social media, posting comments, liking and sharing the articles, as well as for sending tips and suggestions. I would also like to thank all our current and past donors and sponsors for keeping the website alive.

I consider Firefox 118 a major release because it finally brings the built-in translation feature for websites. Previously planned for Firefox 117, the new translation feature will let you automatically translate websites from one of the supported languages to another.

Dubbed “Faye”, LMDE 6 is based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series and it’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series. It comes in only one flavor with the latest and greatest Cinnamon 5.8 desktop environment.

Firefox 119 doesn’t look like it comes with big changes, but only a few improvements here and there. For example, it promises to let you import some of your Chrome extensions (if they’re available for Firefox, of course) when migrating your data from Google Chrome.

Arriving earlier than initially planned, the LibreOffice 7.6.2 and LibreOffice 7.5.7 updates contain a fix for CVE 2023-4863, a heap buffer overflow discovered in the widely used libwebp library, which is used to decode the now popular WebP graphics format.

Prominent GNOME developer Michael Catanzaro announced today the release schedule for the upcoming GNOME 46 desktop environment series, which suggests a final release date “set in stone” for March 20th, 2024.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 6 “Faye” Is Now Available for Download

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 27, 2023



Dubbed “Faye”, LMDE 6 is based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series and it’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series. It comes in only one flavor with the latest and greatest Cinnamon 5.8 desktop environment.

Apart from the Debian base and the newer kernel, Linux Mint Debian Edition 6 comes with all the changes of the Linux Mint 21.2 “Victoria” release, including improved support for Flatpak apps, a global Dark Mode setting to support GTK4/libadwaita apps, and updated in-house software like Xreader, Pix, and Software Manager with various new features.

Read on