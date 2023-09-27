LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 6 “Faye” Is Now Available for Download
Dubbed “Faye”, LMDE 6 is based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series and it’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series. It comes in only one flavor with the latest and greatest Cinnamon 5.8 desktop environment.
Apart from the Debian base and the newer kernel, Linux Mint Debian Edition 6 comes with all the changes of the Linux Mint 21.2 “Victoria” release, including improved support for Flatpak apps, a global Dark Mode setting to support GTK4/libadwaita apps, and updated in-house software like Xreader, Pix, and Software Manager with various new features.