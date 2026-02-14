Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

GNOME 50 Desktop Environment Enters Public Beta Testing with More New Features

GNOME 50 beta improves the detection of discrete GPUs in GNOME Shell, which also received support for handling external or locked keyboard layout sources in the indicator, better screen time tracking with idle inhibitors, and better tab focus behavior in the Quick Settings menu.

KDE Frameworks 6.23 Improves the Open/Save Dialogs Across Plasma and KDE Apps

KDE Frameworks 6.23 improves the touch-friendliness and visual fidelity of thumbnail images in Open/Save dialogs throughout Plasma and KDE apps, while updating them to use relative-style date formatting for recent dates and times, similar to how Dolphin shows them.

NetworkManager 1.56 Released with New Features and Improvements

Coming six months after NetworkManager 1.54, the NetworkManager 1.56 release introduces support for configuring the HSR interlink port via the “hsr.interlink” property, support for reapplying the “sriov.vfs” property as long as “sriov.total-vfs” is not changed, and support for reapplying “bond-port.vlans”.

Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS Is Now Available for Download Powered by Linux Kernel 6.17

Coming six months after Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS, the Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS point release is here as an up-to-date installation media, which includes all the latest software updates and security patches, for those who want to deploy the long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system on new computers without having to download hundreds of updated packages from the repositories after the installation.

GitHub Tray GNOME Shell Extension Puts Your GitHub Repos in the System Tray

With GitHub Tray, you can check the recent activity of your GitHub repositories directly from the top bar of your GNOME desktop without opening a web browser, providing real-time notifications about forks, issues, stars, language, and last update time.

LinuxGizmos.com

Radxa Cubie A7S Integrates A733 SoC, RISC-V MCU, and LPDDR5 Memory

The Allwinner A733 features a heterogeneous octa-core configuration with 2x Cortex-A76 cores running up to 2.0GHz and 6x Cortex-A55 cores up to 1.8GHz. Graphics are handled by an Imagination PowerVR BXM-4-64 MC1 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.x, Vulkan 1.3, and OpenCL 3.0 for UI rendering and compute acceleration.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 14, 2026

Sidecar

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
800 Days Soon [original]

  
One week from now it'll be 800 days of uptime for this modest laptop

 
KDE Frameworks 6.23 Improves the Open/Save Dialogs Across Plasma and KDE Apps

  
The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 6.23 as the monthly update to this collection of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt and a companion to the KDE Plasma desktop environment and KDE Gear software suite.

 
Linux mint: Monthly News – January 2026

  
Before we start with the news, I’d like to thank you for your donations and for your support

 
Linux 7.0 Kernel Confirmed by Linus Torvalds, Expected in Mid-April 2026

  
With the release of Linux kernel 6.19 earlier today, Linus Torvalds confirmed that the next major kernel series will have a version number bump as Linux 7.0 rather than Linux 6.20.

 
Mesa 26.0 Open-Source Graphics Stack Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

  
The Mesa 26.0 open-source graphics stack has been released today as a major update that introduces new features and improvements across most of the included graphics drivers.


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
Galaxy A17 trades performance for Android updates, and I don’t think it’s worth it

 
AerynOS is the atomic Linux distro nobody is talking about

  
I'm still only around nine months into my Linux journey

 
Putting Linux on a tablet? Here's 7 distros to try

  
So, let's explore some of the best Linux distros for tablet PCs

 
Glacia OS – New Ubuntu based Distro Features Unity Desktop

  
For those who like the old Unity Desktop, there’s new work in progress Linux Distribution features that desktop environment

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
This Week in Plasma: Finalizing 6.6

  
This week we put the finishing touches on Plasma 6.6

 
My 5 favorite Linux distros that are ready to use out of the box (no setup required)

  
These distros are easy to install, include the right apps

 
Released: Helwan Linux Dev Cinnamon LTS V3.0

  
Following our commitment to stability, we are proud to announce the immediate availability of Helwan Linux Dev Cinnamon LTS V3.0

 
6 Months From Now It'll Be 5 Years After Vista 11 Came Out, Its "Market Share" in US Government Sites is 13.5% [original]

  
This coming summer it'll be 5 years since Vista 11 first got 'leaked'

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GNOME 50 Desktop Environment Enters Public Beta Testing with More New Features

  
The GNOME Project released today the beta version of the upcoming GNOME 50 desktop environment series with more new features and improvements across most of the GNOME apps and components.

 
Security, FUD, and Windows TCO

  
security centric news

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
4 more links

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
FOSS and more

 
KDE: KDialog and Krita Monthly Report

  
Some KDE links

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
Web Browsers, Web News, and Latest From Mozilla

  
WWW news

 
GUADEC Plans and GNOME 50 Beta

  
GNOME news

 
Debian: RcppSpdlog 0.0.27, Processes, and Freexian

  
Debian leftovers

 
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

  
the distro and Canonical business stuff

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Arduino, and More

  
Hardware picks for today

 
Red Hat Leftovers

  
buzzwords and more

 
Applications: Notepad Replacements in GNU/Linux and Default Applications Chooser Fixes

  
Applications and more

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
PostgreSQL 18.2, 17.8, 16.12, 15.16, and 14.21 Released!

  
The PostgreSQL Global Development Group has released an update

 
Games: Videogames, GOG Galaxy, Blades of Fire, and More

  
mostly but not only from GamingOnLinux

 
Android Leftovers

  
Chrome for Android rolling out pinned tabs

 
Forget "tiny" distros: How I built my own minimal Linux using Debian

  
When I was writing an article on tiny Linux distros

 
Not sure if you'll like Linux? Try it from your browser

  
As a long-time Linux user

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
Essora Eos – minimal Devuan based Linux distribution

  
Essora Eos is a minimalist Linux distribution based on Devuan excalibur

 
Linux 6.12.71

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.71 kernel

 
Hands-On With Lilidog Linux 26.02.06, the New Debian-Based Openbox Distro

  
When Lilidog Linux 26.02.06 was released on Friday, our Larry Cafiero opened it up and took a look to become one of the first to review it

 
The British Legal System Fails People Who Expose Crimes and Wrongdoing [original]

  
We'll soon show messages that we transmitted to politicians

 
Bullies Versus GNU/Linux Sites [original]

  
Promoting GNU/Linux and condemning people who attack GNU/Linux is not a crime

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
NetworkManager 1.56 Released with New Features and Improvements

  
NetworkManager 1.56 has been released as the latest stable version of this popular open-source software for managing network connections inside a Linux-based operating system.

 
Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS Is Now Available for Download Powered by Linux Kernel 6.17

  
Canonical released today Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS as the fourth point release of the long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series.

 
Applications: mtPaint in OpenEmbedded, Self-hosted eBook Server, and Linux man pages 6.17

  
Application/software news

 
today's leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux news

 
Web, Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Standards

  
FOSS and more

 
Steam Performance in GNU/Linux, Price Hike Speculations, and More

  
gaming news

 
Mozilla: Support, Thunderbird, and Slop

  
some misc. Mozilla links

 
Red Hat Leftovers

  
slop and more

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, KiCad, postmarketOS, and More

  
Hardware news

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Security and FUD, Breaches and Smears

  
blaming ssh and irc

 
GitHub Tray GNOME Shell Extension Puts Your GitHub Repos in the System Tray

  
Meet GitHub Tray, a GNOME Shell extension that puts your GitHub repositories into the system tray on your GNOME desktop environment with info about issues, forks, and more.

 
GNU/Linux and Standards-Related Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Linux On Mobile, 3D Printing, RISC-V, and More

  
Hardware picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks for today

 
Games: Proton Experimental, No Man's Sky Remnant, and More

  
some of the latest from GamingOnLinux

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android Update Distribution Figures (2026): What the Numbers Reveal

 
I automated my most annoying daily Linux tasks and saved hours every week

  
I was procrastinating productively, which is a Linux tradition

 
Bluefin Linux: ChromeOS simplicity meets Linux power

  
Fedora-based Bluefin Linux combines the simplicity of ChromeOS with the power of a full Linux distribution

 
I installed Ubuntu on my old MacBook Air and I wish I'd done it sooner

  
As someone writing Linux articles for How-To Geek, having a dedicated Linux machine makes sense

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.10, Linux 6.6.124, Linux 6.12.70, Linux 6.1.163, Linux 5.15.200, and Linux 5.10.250

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.10 kernel

 
Microsoft Attack Dogs/Operatives Try to Put the Operators of Techrights and of Tux Machines in Prison [original]

  
The hired guns in London are eager to turn the UK into another China

 
Ubuntu on Old MacBook Air and Ubuntu Discards Software and Updates Tool

  
Canonical/Ubuntu news

 
LWN on Kernel, Rust, and Sigil

  
half a dozen new articles

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles