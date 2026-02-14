Sidecar puts your entire development workflow in one shell: plan tasks with td, chat with AI agents, review diffs, stage commits, review past conversations, and manage workspaces—all without leaving Sidecar.

As the agent works, you can:

Watch tasks move through the workflow in TD Monitor. See files change in real-time in the Git plugin. Browse and edit code yourself in the File Browser. View and resume conversations across all supported agent adapters. Switch between built-in and community themes with live previews.

This is free and open source software.