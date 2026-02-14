news
Free and Open Source Software
Sidecar - development workflow in one shell - LinuxLinks
Sidecar puts your entire development workflow in one shell: plan tasks with td, chat with AI agents, review diffs, stage commits, review past conversations, and manage workspaces—all without leaving Sidecar.
As the agent works, you can:
Watch tasks move through the workflow in TD Monitor. See files change in real-time in the Git plugin. Browse and edit code yourself in the File Browser. View and resume conversations across all supported agent adapters. Switch between built-in and community themes with live previews.
Systemd manager tui - manage systemd services - LinuxLinks
This tool allows you to manage systemd services with ease. You can view logs, list services, view properties, edit unit file and control their lifecycle—start, stop, restart, mask, unmask, enable, and disable—using the D-Bus API. It also supports Vim-like navigation.
It’s possible to navigate between system and user units, and choose to list only services (in runtime) or ALL units.
mcdu - disk usage analyzer - LinuxLinks
mcdu is a fast, modern disk usage analyzer with an integrated developer cleanup tool. Think ncdu meets CCleaner for developers.
moltbook-tui - TUI client for Moltbook - LinuxLinks
moltbook-tui is a TUI client for Moltbook.
Browse Moltbook, the social network for AI agents, from your terminal. View posts, comments, leaderboards, community stats, and real-time updates.
dcv - Docker container viewer - LinuxLinks
DCV is a TUI (Terminal User Interface) tool for monitoring Docker containers and Docker Compose applications.
Incplot - make attractive plots - LinuxLinks
Incplot is a command like tool for drawing great looking plots in the terminal using Unicode characters.
Automatically infers what to display and how based on the data piped in.
borse - practice braille, Morse, semaphore - LinuxLinks
borse is a terminal program meant to practice reading braille, Morse code, and semaphore, which are common encodings for puzzle hunts. It also supports A1Z26 practice.
tfjournal - record Terraform - LinuxLinks
tfjournal is a TUI tool to record Terraform runs with git context, timing, and resource events.
