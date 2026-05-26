news
NVIDIA 610 Linux Graphics Driver Adds Vulkan and Wayland Improvements
The NVIDIA 610 graphics driver series introduces support for new Vulkan extensions, including VK_EXT_shader_long_vector, VK_KHR_internally_synchronized_queues, and VK_NV_push_constant_bank, along with support for creating Vulkan logical devices from multiple physical devices on select cards via the VK_KHR_device_group_creation Vulkan extension.
It also adds support for FP16 EGL framebuffer configurations on Wayland, support for DRM format modifiers for multiplanar YCbCr formats, support for mmap on DMABUF file descriptors exported from discrete NVIDIA GPUs, and support in the nvidia-drm kernel module for the per-plane DRM color pipeline API introduced in Linux kernel 6.19.