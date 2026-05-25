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TitalcruiseOS – Debian-based Linux distribution
Quoting: TitalcruiseOS - Debian-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —
TitalcruiseOS is a Debian-based Linux distribution.
It’s designed as a general-purpose desktop operating system with an emphasis on usability, performance, security, gaming compatibility, and a visually polished GNOME desktop experience. The distribution is aimed at home users, students, professionals, content creators, and gamers who want a ready-to-use Linux system with broad software compatibility.