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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 25, 2026



Quoting: Debian-based Besgnulinux 4-0 launches with multiple improvements - Notebookcheck News —

Besgnulinux is a one-man effort based on Debian that aims to prevent old machines from becoming garbage "and making people happy with a light system" while also being "a source of happiness" for its users. Version 4-0 arrives based on a Debian Trixie core and uses JWM as its desktop environment. Targeting 64-bit processors, it needs roughly 8 GB of disk space and uses an average of 320 MB.

In addition to the above, it should also be mentioned that Besgnulinux 4-0 runs on the 6.12.90+deb13-amd64 kernel, uses the Calamares installer, rocks the bes-own-dark icon theme alongside the besgnulinux-dark, and it supports Grub installation via UEFI and BIOS. Those who take it for a spin should keep in mind that the user name and password are "besgnulinux/live" and, according to its maker, this version "has been purged of leaking, conflicting, or background processes" to provide the best experience possible.