Desktop/Laptop Becoming Mainstream, Say Valnet Pundits

It's become a bit of a tired trope to hear someone say "this is the year of the Linux desktop", and that's saying something considering the trope used to be just "the year of Linux", to which someone would inevitably reply that Linux powers the entire internet because it's on most servers. But even the updated phrasing has become old and repetitive, and most people acknowledge that it's probably never going to happen.

Except it already has. Your average laptop or desktop PC may not be running Linux, but there are PCs out there running full, classic Linux desktops, and by many people's standards, Linux is actually the preferred choice. That's right, I'm talking about gaming handhelds, which are, indeed, just like desktop PCs in terms of their architecture, and they run desktop operating systems. These devices have upended our perception of the PC landscape, and while it hasn't spread to every form factor, the seed has been planted.