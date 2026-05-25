news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
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Games
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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Sam Thursfield: Status update, 21st May 2026
I often write about how when stuff works well, you take it for granted.
It’s true for technology: when’s the last time you hit a compiler bug in GCC? Once upon a time these were a common thing and you had to choose your C compiler wisely. Yet I haven’t recently seen an article that says “GCC is going great” .
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Darren Goossens ☛ TINY — a remote desktop host for your DOS computer
What if you have an old MSDOS computer that is running a piece of equipment or monitoring some data loggers or something? How would you go about watching it and controlling it from a distance?
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BSD
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DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2026/05/24
Is anyone reading this a Home Assistant user and if so, how do you like it? Building my own Vi text editor in BASIC. (via) Monitor your devices with LibreNMS on FreeBSD. Adventures in Code. (via) Related: Russ Cox on regex. (via) Vibing a wardriving visualizer.
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Dan Langille ☛ r730-01
This host has undergone major storage changes over the past few weeks. This post will reflect those changes
This is my primary developer server in my basement.
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Fedora Family / IBM
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Bart Piotrowski: Why are Flathub downloads so slow sometimes?
It's probably not your fault.
On a cache miss, there are two things a reverse proxy (which Fastly is to us) can do. It can make the client wait until the proxy itself fetches the requested content and then serve it, with subsequent requests being served from the cache. From a user's perspective, it means staring at "hung" process, and people tend not to be understanding when a program is stuck seemingly doing nothing.
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Debian Family
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Darren Goossens ☛ watchdog0: watchdog did not stop!
OK, a few days of observation… shutdown and boot are now noticeably faster. Not sure if there’s any difference once it’s up and running, but there’s a definite speed improvement on boot and shutdown. Have not notices any other changes, and it is much better behaved as far as failing to boot is concerned. Now, I don’t need the computer to restart itself automagically, it’s an interactive desktop, so my reading suggests to me that watchdog is redundant.
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