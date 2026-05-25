Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Back in January 2025, multiple different security researchers published a total of 6 security vulnerabilities in rsync, some of which allow arbitrary code execution and file leaks, so naturally I was wondering whether/how my gokrazy/rsync implementation was affected. Did implementing my own (compatible, but minimal) rsync in Go, a modern and memory-safe programming language, really rule out entire classes of security vulnerabilities?

This deep dive article was in the making since January 2025, but was delayed because we uncovered more unpublished vulnerabilities in the process! The “Security Vulnerabilities” section now covers all 12 vulnerabilities from the January 2025 batch and the May 2026 batch.