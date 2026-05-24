As reported last month, the Linux Mint devs adopted a longer development cycle for new Linux Mint releases, starting with Linux Mint 23, which is currently planned for Christmas 2026, packed with lots of goodies like a new screenshot tool for the Cinnamon desktop environment that supports cropping and multi-monitor support.

Coming a week after Shelly 2.3, the Shelly 2.3.1 release introduces a welcome screen to the tray, a real message-event system, a new systemd user unit for Shelly notifications, support for quitting the app via the Ctrl+Q keyboard shortcut, and the first batch of language translations.

The NanoPi NEO3 Plus is a compact single-board computer from FriendlyElec based on the Rockchip RK3528A processor. Compared to the earlier NanoPi NEO3, the Plus variant adds eMMC support, RTC and speaker connectors, while retaining the compact 48 × 48 mm footprint.

The LILYGO T-Deck Max is a handheld ESP32-S3 development platform combining LoRa communications, GPS, optional 4G connectivity, and an E-Paper display in a compact keyboard-equipped form factor. Similar to earlier T-Deck devices, the platform combines low-power operation with multiple communication interfaces while adding a larger display and additional onboard peripherals.

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Another Season Comes to an End

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 24, 2026,

updated May 24, 2026



Two goals disqualified (or disallowed) by VAR make the difference between a 7- and 4-point gap at the top, but our local team already lost its chances of a domestic treble several days ago when it drew a match (it almost made it though). Now, as an exceptionally hot day approaches, the stadium will hibernate, we'll focus better on the Net, and hopefully become more active. Two trophies in one season is a great feat, but the manager we've known for nearly a decade is leaving, not before ushering in lots of developments (estate and reputation because he did a fine job). █