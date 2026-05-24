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Another Season Comes to an End
Two goals disqualified (or disallowed) by VAR make the difference between a 7- and 4-point gap at the top, but our local team already lost its chances of a domestic treble several days ago when it drew a match (it almost made it though). Now, as an exceptionally hot day approaches, the stadium will hibernate, we'll focus better on the Net, and hopefully become more active. Two trophies in one season is a great feat, but the manager we've known for nearly a decade is leaving, not before ushering in lots of developments (estate and reputation because he did a fine job). █