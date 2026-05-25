Earlier announced in March with the unveiling of the ESP32-S31 SoC, Espressif has now launched the ESP32-S31-Korvo-1 multimedia development board, while documentation additionally references the ESP32-S31-Function-CoreBoard-1 connectivity-oriented board. Both platforms are built around the ESP32-S31-WROOM-3 module and target multimedia, audio, display, and connected IoT applications.

As reported last month, the Linux Mint devs adopted a longer development cycle for new Linux Mint releases, starting with Linux Mint 23, which is currently planned for Christmas 2026, packed with lots of goodies like a new screenshot tool for the Cinnamon desktop environment that supports cropping and multi-monitor support.

Coming a week after Shelly 2.3, the Shelly 2.3.1 release introduces a welcome screen to the tray, a real message-event system, a new systemd user unit for Shelly notifications, support for quitting the app via the Ctrl+Q keyboard shortcut, and the first batch of language translations.

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Highlights of Rhino Linux 2026.1 include a new edition featuring the Lomiri desktop environment developed by the UBports Foundation for the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system. Since Lomiri is a convergent graphical environment, it can be successfully used on standard x86_64 or ARM64 systems.

Coming four months after MX Linux 25.1, the MX Linux 25.2 release is based on the latest Debian 13.5 “Trixie” operating system and features the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel on the standard ISOs and a Liquorix-flavored Linux 7.0 kernel on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) ISOs.

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MKVToolNix 99.0 MKV Manipulation Tool Improves the MKVToolNix GUI, mkvmerge

posted by Marius Nestor on May 25, 2026



MKVToolNix 99.0 improves the MKVToolNix GUI with the ability to remember the last used directory when selecting audio files for playback in “play audio file” program runners, new variables for changing the base file name or file suffix, and support for setting variables as environment variables when running a program after a job completes.

In addition, MKVToolNix 99.0 improves the command-line input widget in the MKVToolNix GUI to once again receive focus after using the pop-up menu for adding a variable, and adds support for setting the values of the current multiplexer tab when using the “Execute now” button for testing the MTX_… variables.

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