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MKVToolNix 99.0 MKV Manipulation Tool Improves the MKVToolNix GUI, mkvmerge
MKVToolNix 99.0 improves the MKVToolNix GUI with the ability to remember the last used directory when selecting audio files for playback in “play audio file” program runners, new variables for changing the base file name or file suffix, and support for setting variables as environment variables when running a program after a job completes.
In addition, MKVToolNix 99.0 improves the command-line input widget in the MKVToolNix GUI to once again receive focus after using the pop-up menu for adding a variable, and adds support for setting the values of the current multiplexer tab when using the “Execute now” button for testing the MTX_… variables.