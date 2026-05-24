news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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Nate Graham ☛ “Long-Term Support” doesn’t mean what you think – Adventures in Linux and KDE
My last post about good beginner-friendly KDE-focused operating systems sparked some discussions about the concept of “Long-Term Support” (LTS) releases.
But what does this term mean? It’s a bit generic-sounding, making it easy to interpret as meaning almost anything. So let’s go to the source: how the term is defined by the operating systems using it! Here are the non-commercial ones: [...]
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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Homo Ludditus ☛ GNOME’s Tracker makes Linux as shitty as Windows
While the new Lenovo placidly runs Debian 13 XFCE installed via Xebian Trixie (not Unstable), there’s still an Acer that has not received any Windows yet and runs MX XFCE. But not the bloat coming from MX bothered me this time.
I noticed that the fan of this Acer had episodes of higher speeds for no apparent reason whatsoever. And I wondered, WTF is it doing? The Lenovo keeps quiet when not under any particular stress.
Here’s the culprit: [...]
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Barry Kauler ☛ PKGget bug fix
Forum member Caramel found a bug:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?t=16919
The 'vlc' package, identical versions, were found in two different Debian repositories, which upset PKGget.
Good, fixed.
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Jes Olson ☛ abyss * your_dotfiles_are_not_a_distro
ultimately i think that any interest Linux desktops is a good thing, but i take serious issue with omarchy's posturing -- _why_ is omarchy is a huge focus of DHH's?
and _why_ does it have a conference, sponsors, and merchandise?
especially when longstanding distros like Debian have struggled with funding and sponsorship for decades?
i think there are 2 things going on here: [...]
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The Register UK ☛ The Virtual OS Museum opens its doors
The Virtual OS Museum is a giant mixtape for enthusiasts of the history of OS evolution. As an indication of its breadth of coverage, it reaches all the way back to the Manchester Baby – from 1948. Multics, the Xerox Alto, NeXTstep, PowerPC Mac OS X, early versions of Windows NT and Android, and more.
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New Releases
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antiX Linux ☛ Dirty Frag and Fragnesia Kernel upgrades available
Users are strongly recommended to update to one of the latest available antiX kernels for antiX-26, antiX-23, antiX-22/21 and antiX-sid/testing 5.10.256-antix.1 6.1.137-antix.1 (x64 only) 6.6.139-antix.1 (x64 only)
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Debian Family
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Sergio Durigan Junior: Fixing a 20+ year old bug in Debian curl
I have been helping co-maintain the Debian curl package for a few years now, and even though Samuel and Charles do most of the work, I'm happy to jump in and help when needed. This is one of those cases.
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