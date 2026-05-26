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Winpodx and Imitating Windows to Make GNU/Linux Work for More People
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XDA ☛ Winpodx is like a Linux Subsystem for Windows, and it's just as exciting (and useful) as it sounds
Although there are a bunch of ways to run Linux applications on a Windows PC, WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux) is by far the more efficient option – both from the convenience and performance standpoints. I’ve been using it instead of dual-booting or running GUI-heavy virtual machines on my everyday systems and dev environments, and barring gaming, it has surpassed its rivals in every scenario.
So much so that I’ve started wanting something similar on the Linux front. Fortunately, I ran into Winpodx while doom-scrolling on GitHub the other day, and it checks almost all my boxes for running apps designed for Microsoft’s flagship OS on Linux distributions.
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XDA ☛ Windows is learning Linux's best tricks, while Linux is learning Windows' best tricks
Death, taxes, and Windows versus Linux arguments on the internet. It's something that will never end, and each camp has valid points: Windows for software compatibility, gaming, and out-of-the-box hardware support; Linux for performance, stability, and the freedom to actually own your machine. The lines were clear, and so were the trade-offs.
But in the last few years, there's been a shift. Windows has absorbed a lot of features that initially made Linux popular for developers, and Linux picked up a lot of the polish and compatibility that made Windows so popular in the first place. The result is that the choice between Windows and Linux is less binary than it has ever been. Both operating systems are still distinct, but they're beginning to meet in the middle.