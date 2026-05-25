news
Applications: Software for Cinnamon, Wireshark 4.6.6 Released
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Cinnamon desktop is getting its own, native screenshot tool
Linux Mint developers are building a new screenshot utility for the Cinnamon desktop, ahead of its next major release. The home-grown tool will give users more options when taking screenshots and will “accommodate the differences between CSD (Client Side Decoration) and SSD (Server Side Decoration) windows” to provide ‘cleaner’ looking screenshots. Currently, Cinnamon rolls with the GTK-based gnome-screenshot. That tool works fine, but it doesn’t render shadows in windowed app screenshots on Cinnamon.
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SANS ☛ Wireshark 4.6.6 Released, (Sun, May 24th)
Wireshark release 4.6.6 fixes 1 vulnerability and 11 bugs.