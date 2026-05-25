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Sway 1.12 Wayland Compositor Released with HDR10 Support via Vulkan Renderer
Highlights of Sway 1.12 include HDR10 support when running with the Vulkan renderer, support for capturing individual windows, support for keypad slide switches, and support for the color-management-v1, color-representation-v1, xdg-toplevel-tag-v1, ext-workspace-v1, and wl_fixes Wayland protocols.
Sway 1.12 also introduces a new --device-primaries command line flag for the output color_profile command to use color primaries advertised in EDID, official support for display managers for Sway startup, as well as support for key bindings for the playerctl command in the default configuration file.