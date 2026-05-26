news
Red Hat Busy Promoting Buzzwords Like Slop and "Quantum" for IBM
-
Red Hat ☛ MCP servers vs. skills: Choosing the right context for your AI [Ed: Red Hat boosting slop, as that's all it seem to do these days]
Large language models (LLMs) are efficient general-purpose tools, but they work much better when you give them the right context. Whether you're using a coding assistant (yes, you can run your own private coding assistant), building an agentic application, or trying to get more accurate answers from your favorite model, there are two main ways to extend what an LLM can do: Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers and skills.
-
Red Hat ☛ How to route external and local LLMs with Models-as-a-Service [Ed: Slop promotion at Red Hat]
AI applications often call model provider Hey Hi (AI) such as OpenAI, Anthropic, or Surveillance Giant Google directly from the application code. In many cases, the application contains the logic for calling the provider endpoint, handling authentication, and formatting requests.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ The new reality of supply chain trust: Why platform-native security is non-negotiable
By compromising the service accounts and version tags of popular third-party security "actions" and scanners, threat actors have successfully turned security tools into delivery vehicles for malware. In these scenarios, the moment a continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline triggers a security scan, it inadvertently exfiltrates cloud credentials and Kubernetes tokens before a single line of code is even analyzed.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Context-aware advisor recommendations in Red Hat Lightspeed
By bridging the logic between these services, you can now proactively detect when a performance recommendation contradicts a specific security policy. So when you're told to "fix" a system, you're not being told to create a compliance violation in the process.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Building the levee: Why Red Hat’s post-quantum strategy is already in production
Red Hat has been laying the groundwork for the post-quantum transition for years, highlighted by the first practical steps towards PQC shipping in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 (RHEL) in May 2025. This included support for ML-KEM, ML-DSA, and SLH-DSA in core libraries like OpenSSL and Network Security Services (NSS). The complexity of enterprise infrastructure requires deliberate, methodical changes. Transitioning the very basis of global trust—the cryptographic core—requires minimal disruption, which can only happen smoothly with years of testing and experience.