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COSMIC 1.0.14 Desktop Adds Keybind Support for Non-Latin Keyboard Layouts
COSMIC 1.0.14 is a maintenance update in the COSMIC Epoch 1.0 series, adding keybind support for non-Latin keyboard layouts, support for linear progress markers for the volume OSD progress bar, F16 shader enablement on supported GPUs, support for the oo7-secret portal by default, and support for showing the cursor by default in screencasts.
This release also improves COSMIC Settings with support for sorting VPN connections alphabetically and startup applications by name, as well as the ability to retry the connection to the settings daemon and allow requests for brightness values, and support for matching panel corner radius to the design.