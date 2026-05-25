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Unraid 7.3.0 Stable Now Available
Flash drives have always been how Unraid boots and how your license is validated. That worked well for a long time, but USB flash reliability has been on a steady decline, and you end up with a single point of failure and no good redundancy options. With 7.3.0, that changes.
Internal Boot lets you install and boot Unraid from an internal drive: NVMe, SSD, eMMC, or an existing storage device. Boot times are faster, the system is more resilient, and it unlocks licensing options that weren't possible before. For users who want an extra layer of resilience, internal boot also supports a mirrored boot pool: two devices in a ZFS mirror, so Unraid continues running if one device fails. Replace the failed device through the normal drive assignment flow to restore the mirror.
Existing users: nothing changes unless you want it to. Flash boot with flash-based licensing remains fully supported. If you do want to move to Internal Boot, you have two paths: [...]