As reported last month, the Linux Mint devs adopted a longer development cycle for new Linux Mint releases, starting with Linux Mint 23, which is currently planned for Christmas 2026, packed with lots of goodies like a new screenshot tool for the Cinnamon desktop environment that supports cropping and multi-monitor support.

Coming a week after Shelly 2.3, the Shelly 2.3.1 release introduces a welcome screen to the tray, a real message-event system, a new systemd user unit for Shelly notifications, support for quitting the app via the Ctrl+Q keyboard shortcut, and the first batch of language translations.

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Unraid 7.3.0 Stable Now Available

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 25, 2026



Flash drives have always been how Unraid boots and how your license is validated. That worked well for a long time, but USB flash reliability has been on a steady decline, and you end up with a single point of failure and no good redundancy options. With 7.3.0, that changes.

Internal Boot lets you install and boot Unraid from an internal drive: NVMe, SSD, eMMC, or an existing storage device. Boot times are faster, the system is more resilient, and it unlocks licensing options that weren't possible before. For users who want an extra layer of resilience, internal boot also supports a mirrored boot pool: two devices in a ZFS mirror, so Unraid continues running if one device fails. Replace the failed device through the normal drive assignment flow to restore the mirror.

Existing users: nothing changes unless you want it to. Flash boot with flash-based licensing remains fully supported. If you do want to move to Internal Boot, you have two paths: [...]

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