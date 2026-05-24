Do you waddle the waddle?

As reported last month, the Linux Mint devs adopted a longer development cycle for new Linux Mint releases, starting with Linux Mint 23, which is currently planned for Christmas 2026, packed with lots of goodies like a new screenshot tool for the Cinnamon desktop environment that supports cropping and multi-monitor support.

Coming a week after Shelly 2.3, the Shelly 2.3.1 release introduces a welcome screen to the tray, a real message-event system, a new systemd user unit for Shelly notifications, support for quitting the app via the Ctrl+Q keyboard shortcut, and the first batch of language translations.

The May release of DietPi v10.4 adds dedicated Orange Pi 5B support, introduces mitigations for recent Linux vulnerabilities, and includes enhancements affecting logging, kernel management, and software installation workflows, together with multiple bug fixes.

The NanoPi NEO3 Plus is a compact single-board computer from FriendlyElec based on the Rockchip RK3528A processor. Compared to the earlier NanoPi NEO3, the Plus variant adds eMMC support, RTC and speaker connectors, while retaining the compact 48 × 48 mm footprint.

The LILYGO T-Deck Max is a handheld ESP32-S3 development platform combining LoRa communications, GPS, optional 4G connectivity, and an E-Paper display in a compact keyboard-equipped form factor. Similar to earlier T-Deck devices, the platform combines low-power operation with multiple communication interfaces while adding a larger display and additional onboard peripherals.

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Stable kernels: Linux 7.0.10, Linux 6.18.33, Linux 6.12.91, Linux 6.6.141, Linux 6.1.174, Linux 5.15.208, and Linux 5.10.257

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 24, 2026



I'm announcing the release of the 7.0.10 kernel.

All users of the 7.0 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 7.0.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-7.0.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h

Also: Linux 6.18.33

Linux 6.12.91

Linux 6.6.141

Linux 6.1.174

Linux 5.15.208

Linux 5.10.257