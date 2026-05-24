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A Week of Shell (Shells in Standalone Tank)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 24, 2026



A week ago (as of later today, in the afternoon to be more precise) we split apart the fish from the shells and made further adjustments. The shells (about 60 of them) seem happy and it seems like none have died in the process (or since moving) and the tank with the shells is adjacent to this laptop.

There was no true intent to raise or breed shells. Some accidentally made it into the original tank and reproduced fast over time - from one to about 50 within less than 9 months!

I was never a fan of any slug or shell-like creatures, but these ones are easy to carry around by holding their shells. They are also simple to feed and maintain (their surroundings), they mostly clear their own tank. This is a very fun and rewarding hobby. █

Image source: Pebbles and shell in sand with ocean in background