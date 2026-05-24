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LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO T-Deck Max is an ESP32-S3 handheld with LoRa, GPS, and E-Paper

The LILYGO T-Deck Max is a handheld ESP32-S3 development platform combining LoRa communications, GPS, optional 4G connectivity, and an E-Paper display in a compact keyboard-equipped form factor. Similar to earlier T-Deck devices, the platform combines low-power operation with multiple communication interfaces while adding a larger display and additional onboard peripherals.

NanoPi NEO3 Plus is a compact RK3528A SBC with eMMC support and Gigabit Ethernet

The NanoPi NEO3 Plus is a compact single-board computer from FriendlyElec based on the Rockchip RK3528A processor. Compared to the earlier NanoPi NEO3, the Plus variant adds eMMC support, RTC and speaker connectors, while retaining the compact 48 × 48 mm footprint.

DietPi May 2026 Update Adds Orange Pi 5B Support and Security Fixes

The May release of DietPi v10.4 adds dedicated Orange Pi 5B support, introduces mitigations for recent Linux vulnerabilities, and includes enhancements affecting logging, kernel management, and software installation workflows, together with multiple bug fixes.

9to5Linux

Shelly 2.3.1 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Improves Notifications

Coming a week after Shelly 2.3, the Shelly 2.3.1 release introduces a welcome screen to the tray, a real message-event system, a new systemd user unit for Shelly notifications, support for quitting the app via the Ctrl+Q keyboard shortcut, and the first batch of language translations.

Linux Mint 23 Getting New Cinnamon Screenshots Tool, Network Improvements

As reported last month, the Linux Mint devs adopted a longer development cycle for new Linux Mint releases, starting with Linux Mint 23, which is currently planned for Christmas 2026, packed with lots of goodies like a new screenshot tool for the Cinnamon desktop environment that supports cropping and multi-monitor support.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 24, 2026

Flying bird in the Danube Delta, flying egret in natural habitat

Updated This Past Day

  1. Legal Letters Are Not Postcards
    It seems like intimidation, nothing more
  2. European Patent Office (EPO) Strikes Persist, EPO Management Tries to Give False Impression of "Happy Staff"
    EPO is trying to broadcast to the world a totally phony image of itself

    New

  3. The "Next Big" Bonus for IBM's CEO Apparently Comes From American Taxpayers While Veteran IBMers Are PIP'd and RA'd (Laid Off)
    the next big thing will be the CEO's bonus
  4. Links 23/05/2026: Starbucks Scraps Disastrous Slopfest, Colbert’s Final ‘Late Show’
    Links for the day
  5. Gemini Links 23/05/2026: Poetry, Hobbies, ROOPHLOCH, and More
    Links for the day
  6. Government Bailouts Won't be Enough to Save IBM
    Bailouts from taxpayers in the US
  7. Links 23/05/2026: Social Media Bans and Demise of Userbase of LLM Chatbots
    Links for the day
  8. SLAPP Censorship - Part 85 Out of 200: The United Kingdom's Rating for Press Freedom Has Improved, But We Can Do Even Better
    we see the US at #64
  9. Sites Realise That Becoming More Active by Using Bots (LLM Slop) is Self-Destructive
    We'll soon (maybe next year) also show that some of the 85+ KG of legal papers sent our way are computer-generated garbage, which might run afoul of some rules
  10. Gemini Links 23/05/2026: Patience, LLM Chatbts Being Bad, and Unexpected Computer Surgery
    Links for the day
  11. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  12. IRC Proceedings: Friday, May 22, 2026
    IRC logs for Friday, May 22, 2026
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-05-17 to 2026-05-23
    3675 /about.shtml
    2598 /n/2026/05/19/Torvalds_Capitulated_on_Rust_and_Slop_Now_He_s_Paying_the_Price.shtml
    2368 /n/2026/05/08/Over_97_of_the_Linux_Foundation_s_Budget_Goes_Not_to_Linux.shtml
    2365 /n/2024/09/15/Very_Few_Invidious_Instances_Still_Work_for_Video_Playback.shtml
    1868 /n/2026/05/18/Gemini_Links_18_05_2026_Poetry_Sauna_and_GNU_Taler.shtml
    1448 /index.shtml
    1407 /n/2026/05/17/Gemini_Links_17_05_2026_arXiv_Brings_Down_the_Hammer_UnderPOWER.shtml
    1106 /n/2025/11/17/Plan_for_European_Patent_Office_EPO_Coverage_This_Month_Next_Mo.shtml
    1044 /n/2026/05/12/In_Croatia_Microsoft_Windows_Share_Sank_From_98_to_All_Time_Low.shtml
    991 /n/2026/05/21/22_Years_of_Tux_Machines_and_a_Community_Stronger_Than_Ever_Bef.shtml
    947 /irc.shtml
    855 /n/2026/05/17/Fight_Till_the_End.shtml
    848 /n/2026/05/17/Cyber_Show_UK_is_Already_Available_Over_Gemini_Protocol.shtml
    810 /n/2026/05/19/Gemini_Links_19_05_2026_Reliable_Old_Tech_Collection_of_Essays.shtml
    792 /n/2026/05/18/Cooperation_and_Collaboration_on_a_More_Personal_Level.shtml
    764 /n/2026/05/22/EPO_Staff_Representation_Speaks_of_This_Week_s_Discussion_With_.shtml
    758 /n/2026/05/18/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    753 /n/2026/05/19/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    732 /n/2026/05/20/Web_Browsers_Are_for_Rendering_Web_Page_They_Shouldn_t_Become_P.shtml
    731 /n/2026/05/20/A_Lot_of_Coverage_Adding_Hype_Factor_to_Slop_Bug_Reports_is_Mad.shtml
    727 /n/2026/05/19/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_XXVII_European_Patent_.shtml
    725 /n/2026/05/19/Head_of_GitHub_Recently_Left_Microsoft_Need_No_Longer_Report_Ma.shtml
    723 /n/2026/05/18/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_XXVI_Campinos_Has_Put_.shtml
    715 /browse/latest.shtml
    711 /n/2026/05/18/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_80_Out_of_200_Having_Run_Out_of_Time_to_M.shtml
    709 /n/2026/05/18/Trips_to_London.shtml
    705 /n/2026/05/19/Techrights_at_20_Soon.shtml
    705 /n/2026/05/17/Finland_Needs_to_Dump_Microsoft_Microslop_for_National_Security.shtml
    703 /n/2026/05/17/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_79_Out_of_200_They_Will_Soon_Reach_the_10.shtml
    692 /n/2026/05/18/Working_in_the_Shell_and_Fish.shtml
    687 /n/2026/05/19/The_Slop_Bubble_is_Already_Bursting.shtml
    680 /n/2026/05/17/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    679 /n/2026/05/19/Links_19_05_2026_Online_Storage_Surveillance_Accounts_Lower_Thr.shtml
    677 /n/2026/05/17/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_XXV_Not_Bringing_Intel.shtml
    676 /n/2026/05/18/Links_18_05_2026_25_Years_of_OLDaily_and_Dangers_of_Living_With.shtml
    669 /n/2026/05/18/IRC_Proceedings_Sunday_May_17_2026.shtml
    663 /n/2026/05/18/IBM_Has_Payroll_Problems_Just_Like_Microsoft.shtml
    662 /n/2026/05/19/IRC_Proceedings_Monday_May_18_2026.shtml
    661 /n/2026/05/19/It_s_Not_Just_a_Widespread_Theory_It_s_Apparently_a_Verified_Fa.shtml
    655 /n/2026/05/20/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_XXVIII_European_Patent.shtml
    652 /n/2026/05/19/Vista_11_Turns_5_in_a_Couple_of_Months_Not_Many_People_Use_It.shtml
    649 /n/2026/05/20/Links_20_05_2026_Looting_of_Americans_for_White_Grievance_Repar.shtml
    649 /n/2026/05/17/IRC_Proceedings_Saturday_May_16_2026.shtml
    641 /n/2026/05/19/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_81_Out_of_200_SLAPP_Censorship_Does_Not_W.shtml
    640 /n/2026/05/19/We_Pay_More_for_Less_for_Things_That_Last_Less_Time_and_Are_Alm.shtml
    637 /n/2026/05/20/LinkedIn_Communications_Reveal_That_LinkedIn_Like_GitHub_Will_V.shtml
    635 /n/2026/05/21/Microsoft_Under_Investigation_for_Breaches_of_Law_in_the_UK.shtml
    632 /n/2026/05/21/The_Register_MS_Has_Become_a_Content_Farm_Promoting_Slop_for_Ho.shtml
    622 /n/2026/05/21/Codecs_and_Software_Patents_Part_VIII_GNU_Audio_Video_Team_Has_.shtml
    620 /n/2026/05/17/Links_17_05_2026_Society_of_Media_Lawyers_Brett_Wilson_LLP_et_a.shtml
    619 /n/2026/05/20/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_82_Out_of_200_British_Government_Interven.shtml
    619 /n/2026/05/19/LinkedIn_Layoffs_at_Microsoft_Probably_Well_More_Than_5_of_Staf.shtml
    619 /n/2026/05/17/The_Cyber_Show_on_Why_Coding_is_Important_and_Slop_Cannot_Chang.shtml
    614 /n/2026/05/20/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    605 /n/2026/05/21/Links_21_05_2026_Facebook_Rewarded_With_Tax_Breaks_to_Destroy_t.shtml
    600 /n/2026/05/21/More_Microsoft_Layoffs_on_the_Way_June_and_July_2026.shtml
    597 /n/2026/05/17/The_Society_of_Media_Lawyers_UK_is_a_Truly_Malicious_Anti_Media.shtml
    594 /n/2026/05/20/Gemini_Links_20_05_2026_Fall_of_an_Empire_High_Tech_is_a_Social.shtml
    592 /n/2026/05/19/Links_19_05_2026_More_Obituaries_for_Peter_G_Neumann_Taiwan_Aba.shtml
    589 /n/2026/05/20/In_Wall_Street_Financial_Difficulties_Drive_Shares_Up.shtml
    588 /n/2026/05/17/Gemini_Links_17_05_2026_Music_Theory_Reticulum_Git_Repos_and_Re.shtml
    583 /n/2026/05/18/Links_18_05_2026_Slop_induced_Shortages_Solicitors_Regulation_A.shtml
    582 /n/2026/05/20/IRC_Proceedings_Tuesday_May_19_2026.shtml
    582 /n/2026/05/21/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    580 /n/2026/05/17/Links_17_05_2026_Amazon_Employees_Herded_Into_Slop_Taiwan_Sold_.shtml
    579 /n/2026/05/20/GAFAM_is_Connected_to_Misogyny_Almost_All_Founders_Divorced.shtml
    578 /n/2026/05/18/Gemini_Links_18_05_2026_Ghost_Essay_and_World_Wide_Web_Consider.shtml
    577 /n/2026/05/19/Whistleblowers_Needed_We_Are_Seeing_Many_Layoffs_in_Red_Hat_Not.shtml
    577 /n/2026/05/20/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_83_Out_of_200_Religion_is_Still_Alive_But.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

The new Flipper One is a pocket-sized Linux computer
The hardware’s not finalized, but the more powerful Flipper One won’t be a replacement for the Flipper Zero
Linus Torvalds says AI-powered bug hunters have made Linux security mailing list ‘almost entirely unmanageable’
He then pointed kernelistas to the project’s documentation
Deutsche Bahn: No information under Linux
Deutsche Bahn locks out Linux users from its website, an error message warns of suspected bot activity. Changing the User-Agent helps.
I Don't Need No Stinkin' Alarm Clock, I Have Birds [original]
The logo of this site is birds
This Week in Plasma: Xe Driver Support and Polishing Discover
This week the focus was squarely on polishing up Plasma 6.7 in preparation for release on June 16th
HP Is the Latest to Sponsor the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS)
Linux Vendor Firmware Service creator Richard Hughes announced that HP has also agreed to become a premier sponsor for the LVFS.
 
A Week of Shell (Shells in Standalone Tank) [original]
This is a very fun and rewarding hobby
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Some of the latest articles
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more stories about GNU/Linux
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WWW related picks
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4 more articles
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I’ll start the review with an unboxing, a teardown, and a first boot to the pre-installed Bianbu OS
Proxmox 9.2 Virtual Environment launches with the 7.0 Linux kernel as default
Unleashed yesterday, Proxmox Virtual Environment 9.2 comes with a Debian 13.5
Ubuntu-based Quarkos 26.04 now available with KDE Plasma 6.6 and more
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Forty-six free software meetups on six continents
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) reports that its global call for free software supporters to organize LibreLocals this May resulted in free software supporters organizing forty-six LibreLocal events on six continents thus far
Free and Open Source Software, Benchmark, and Review
This is free and open source software
Eleven years later, my Lenovo G50 is still going strong
Speaking of Kubuntu 26.04, I tried it as the guest operating system, and I didn't get far
NanoPi NEO3 Plus is a compact RK3528A SBC with eMMC support and Gigabit Ethernet
Software support includes Alpine Linux 3.23, Debian 13 Core, Ubuntu 24.04 Core
Recent GNU/Linux Videos
via Invidious
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Based on Fedora 44
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today's leftovers
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some SUSE updates
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some updates on the light OS
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many from redhat.com
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2 pair of news articles
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3 new shows
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Security breaches, Linux focus and more
Ongoing Microsoft Sabotage of GNU/Linux
2 new picks
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OpenBSD 7.9 released
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lots from GoL
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hardware leftovers
today's howtos
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