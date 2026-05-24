news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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Legal Letters Are Not Postcards
It seems like intimidation, nothing more
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European Patent Office (EPO) Strikes Persist, EPO Management Tries to Give False Impression of "Happy Staff"
EPO is trying to broadcast to the world a totally phony image of itself
New
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The "Next Big" Bonus for IBM's CEO Apparently Comes From American Taxpayers While Veteran IBMers Are PIP'd and RA'd (Laid Off)
the next big thing will be the CEO's bonus
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Links 23/05/2026: Starbucks Scraps Disastrous Slopfest, Colbert’s Final ‘Late Show’
Links for the day
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Gemini Links 23/05/2026: Poetry, Hobbies, ROOPHLOCH, and More
Links for the day
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Government Bailouts Won't be Enough to Save IBM
Bailouts from taxpayers in the US
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Links 23/05/2026: Social Media Bans and Demise of Userbase of LLM Chatbots
Links for the day
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 85 Out of 200: The United Kingdom's Rating for Press Freedom Has Improved, But We Can Do Even Better
we see the US at #64
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Sites Realise That Becoming More Active by Using Bots (LLM Slop) is Self-Destructive
We'll soon (maybe next year) also show that some of the 85+ KG of legal papers sent our way are computer-generated garbage, which might run afoul of some rules
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Gemini Links 23/05/2026: Patience, LLM Chatbts Being Bad, and Unexpected Computer Surgery
Links for the day
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Friday, May 22, 2026
IRC logs for Friday, May 22, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
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