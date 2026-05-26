Valnet on Tolaria, Pipes, and Ditching Ubuntu

This is an insane feat for any open source project to accomplish—gaining over 10,000 stars in 16 days. Tolaria definitely deserves it, though. The developer, Luca Rossi, is extremely active on X and has been working feverishly to merge pull requests every single day for Tolaria.

He has actively improved the Tolaria experience over the past few weeks, and I have definitely seen lots of benefits to using Tolaria over Obsidian. For starters, Tolaria has a proper MCP (model context protocol) for AI agents to integrate with. Obsidian just has Obsidian CLI, which allows the AI agents to talk to Obsidian, but not as deeply as a proper MCP does, as an MCP provides structured tool access, context aware interactions, and makes it easier for AI agents to orchestrate requests.