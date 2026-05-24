news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 24, 2026



Quoting: A Linux distro once got too close to Windows, and Microsoft came for it —

Founder Michael Robertson (who already sold MP3.com to Vivendi Universal for $372 million) started Lindows in San Diego in August of 2001. His main goal was to create a Linux distribution that could run major Windows apps without forcing users to leave Linux entirely to do so. Lindows used Wine for this task, a compatibility layer that's still in use today that translates Windows API calls into Linux compatible equivalents on the fly. Wine was around since 1993, but Linux users had to configure it themselves, the idea here was more of a turnkey solution: install Lindows and your Windows apps just work

The OS was built on Debian Linux, ran the KDE desktop environment (styled to look familiar to Windows users), and featured a paid software storefront called Click 'N' Run (CNR) — an early precursor to the app store model — that let users browse and install both free and commercial Linux software without touching the command line.

As soon as June 2002, Walmart was selling budget PCs with LindowsOS preinstalled, starting at $299, making it the first major retailer to ship Linux-based computers to consumers. Microsoft had 90 percent of the world's PCs at the time, and was fairly hostile to the upstart Linux. That would, of course, change eventually, but not before it tried to litigate this little startup out of existence.