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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 25, 2026



Quoting: 6 red flags that tell you to avoid a Linux distro before you install it —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

DistroWatch tracks hundreds of Linux distributions. Choosing one of them can be extremely difficult, especially if you are not simply trying to go with Arch Linux, Linux Mint, Ubuntu, Fedora, or some other widely used distro.

While people commonly compare desktop environments, benchmark boot times, and often end up ranking distros by beginner friendliness, it's more important to know which signs are actual red flags. Knowing what to avoid saves you from broken systems, severe security vulnerabilities, and delayed patches. I'll walk you through the top red flags you must never overlook.