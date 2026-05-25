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Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, PCBs, and More
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CNX Software ☛ OpenTrafficMap ESP32-C5 C-ITS receiver board can help improve traffic efficiency using 802.11p V2X communication
The ESP32-C5 C-ITS receiver project is an open-source hardware board that gathers data over 802.11p V2X communication from nearby traffic lights, public transportation (buses, trams…), trucks, cars, motorcycles, and even pedestrians to display the results on online maps.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Electronics buff hand-draws and etches custom PCBs at home — functional home-etched PCB runs a 3D-printed fume extractor fan
A maker bored with the staid designs of modern factory-produced PCBs has perfected their own hand-inking and home-etching process.
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Hackaday ☛ Designing A Printable Cyclone Dust Separator For 99.95% Efficiency
Filtering sawdust out of an airflow is easy until you try to do it with cyclone separation, but the obvious appeal here is of course not spending a fortune on filters. Over the years we have thus seen a lot of DIY takes on this concept alongside commercial offerings. Recently [Ruud] of the [Capturing Dust] YouTube channel gave it a fresh shake with a claimed 99.95% filtering efficiency that outperforms a commercial solution.
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Hackaday ☛ Meet The Raven: An Atari Clone Computer Based On The Motorola 68060
Some people who have a hankering to run GEM/TOS applications might just fire up an emulator, or maybe coax an old Motorola 68k-based Atari ST system back to life. Then there are people like [Anders Granlund], for whom hard mode is a way of life and making a custom mainboard around a genuine 68060 CPU and associated peripherals is a reasonable approach to pick. Thus quoth the Raven project.