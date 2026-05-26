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Free and Open Source Software
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PlotJuggler - visualizing and analyzing time series data - LinuxLinks
PlotJuggler is a fast, flexible tool for visualizing and analyzing time series data.
It’s designed for working with both file-based datasets and live data streams, making it well suited to robotics, embedded development, sensor monitoring, telemetry analysis, and other projects that generate large volumes of time-based data.
This is free and open source software.
Haraka - modern SMTP server - LinuxLinks
Haraka is a modern SMTP server written in Node.js for handling inbound and outbound mail processing.
It is designed as a fast mail transfer layer that can be integrated with other mail components, making it suitable for filtering, relaying, submission, and custom mail-handling workflows rather than acting as a full mail store or IMAP server.
This is free and open source software.
Clippy - lightweight terminal-based clipboard history manager - LinuxLinks
Clippy is a lightweight terminal-based clipboard history manager written in Go.
It uses the Bubble Tea TUI framework to present copied content in a clean, keyboard-driven interface, with clipboard entries saved locally so previously copied text remains available across sessions.
This is free and open source software.