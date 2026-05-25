news
today's howtos
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APNIC ☛ Ephemeral leaks and automated BGP route leak detection
In January, a cybersecurity engineer published an analysis highlighting unusual Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) routing behaviour observed in Venezuelan networks on Cloudflare Radar. The anomalies were detected during a period of heightened activity, prompting discussion within the network security community about potential causes.
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Piya Gehi ☛ Discovering an email spam attack by mistake
On 14th May 2026, I logged onto my server to clear some disk space, only to find out that my mail server was under attack: an attacker got access to a mail account with weak credentials and sent spam from my domain.
My mail server was configured to use Linux system accounts instead of the commonly recommend virtual mailboxes. I created a user a while back called test with the password test for test reasons. Bots are trying to gain access to the mail server all the time by brute forcing usernames and passwords, and the attacker cracked these credentials during one of these attempts. Apart from sending spam, the attacker also managed to fill up my machine’s tiny little disk and cause chaos on my machine.
The immediate mitigations were to delete the test user and clear the mail queue, which brought the machine back to regular functionality. Then I started looking into the logs to see what actually happened and think about further mitigations.
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David Pasek ☛ FreeBSD - A True Unix Way: Disk Partitioning and Filesystem Management on FreeBSD: gpart, newfs, and mount
Disk partitioning and filesystem management are among the most fundamental sysadmin skills. Understanding how storage is organized helps administrators troubleshoot systems, prepare new disks, recover environments, and deploy infrastructure with confidence.
In this post, I’ll walk through the basic workflow using gpart, newfs, and mount, which are essential tools for managing traditional UFS storage on FreeBSD.
Modern FreeBSD deployments often rely on ZFS, which handles storage differently through pools and datasets. However, UFS remains useful for lightweight systems, boot partitions, embedded deployments, and compatibility scenarios.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install PhotoFlare on Linux Mint 22
Linux Mint 22 lacks a built-in lightweight image editor for quick photo editing tasks.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache NetBeans on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you are a developer or GNU/Linux user on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS and you want a solid Java IDE, Apache NetBeans is a practical choice.
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linuxcapable
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install WireGuard on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
WireGuard gives Ubuntu servers a lightweight way to create encrypted tunnels without a hosted control plane or a bulky VPN daemon. Ubuntu ships the kernel module in current kernels, so setup usually means installing the wireguard package, generating peer keys, and letting wg-quick manage the wg0 interface through systemd.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install RethinkDB on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
RethinkDB still appeals when an application wants JSON documents, changefeeds, and a built-in browser console without adopting a heavier document database stack.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install OpenJDK 17 on Linux Mint 22 and 21
Java 17 remains the required runtime for many Spring Boot, Jenkins, Gradle, and enterprise application stacks, even when newer Java branches are available. On Linux Mint, install either the Ubuntu-base OpenJDK 17 packages or Eclipse Temurin 17 from Adoptium.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Firefox Nightly on Debian 13, 12 and 11
Nightly is where Firefox changes land first, which makes it useful when you need to test web platform features, extension behavior, or site compatibility before those changes reach Beta or stable Firefox.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Dokku on Debian 13, 12 and 11
Dokku turns a single Debian server into a small Git-driven application platform, but the install path matters because Dokku owns Docker, Nginx routing, SSH deploy access, and application data on the host.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Python 3.14 on Debian 13, 12 and 11
Debian stable keeps Python conservative because system tools, package hooks, and many desktop utilities expect the distro-owned interpreter. To install Python 3.14 on Debian without risking APT or OS tooling, build CPython from source into a separate prefix and keep Debian’s default /usr/bin/python3 untouched.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Metasploit on Debian 13, 12 and 11
Security labs become easier to repeat when module search, payload generation, database-backed workspaces, and safe target checks all run from one console. To install Metasploit on Debian without replacing Debian’s system Ruby, Python, or PostgreSQL packages, use Rapid7’s official Metasploit Framework APT repository.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install OBS Studio on Linux Mint 22 and 21
The package source matters when you install OBS Studio on Linux Mint because each supported Mint series inherits a different Ubuntu base.
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dwaves.de ☛ how to use tor browser bundle local proxy with other programs (simple tor network bandwidth test benchmark)