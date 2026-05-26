news
I left Windows to escape preinstalled bloat, and then I found it on Linux
Quoting: I left Windows to escape preinstalled bloat, and then I found it on Linux —
One of many reasons for escaping Windows (as I assume is for a majority of us as well) was to get rid of unnecessary pre-installed packages. This is especially true for laptops, which come with a lot of junk.
Using KDE as my desktop environment had so far been a breeze on CachyOS, or so I thought. Don’t get me wrong — I love KDE, but I also seemed to notice that it pulled in a ton of dependencies along the way. For me, this pet peeve was enough to grind my gears.