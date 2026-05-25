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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 25, 2026



Quoting: Linux isn't ‘better’ than Windows—here's why people are switching anyway —

When we say X is better than Y, we generally mean that X can do everything Y can—and then some. In practice, though, we can't compare Linux and Windows this way. It's a bit like comparing apples and oranges.

Yes, you'll find dozens of Linux distros described as "Windows replacements" or "Windows-like" all over the internet. What that generally means is that the basic interface and day-to-day experience mirror the familiar Windows workflow. As such, these distros are targeted at Linux newcomers, so they’re not completely thrown off when trying to open a file manager, launch apps, or browse the web.

That said, these distros are “Windows-like” only on the surface. If you’re a Windows power user—someone who regularly opens Device Manager, edits the registry, uses Task Scheduler, or relies on Power Automate—Linux is going to feel completely alien. Linux also can’t run many popular apps that are the industry standard—like Microsoft Office and Adobe Creative Cloud. In fact, software incompatibility is one of the main reasons Windows users don’t switch to Linux.