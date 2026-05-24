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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 24th, 2026
This week, we got new distro releases, including Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2, Tails 7.8, Nitrux 6.1, DietPi 10.4, and Ubuntu Core 26, as well as several new software releases, including Firefox and Thunderbird 151, Ardour 9.5, Wireshark 4.6.6, HPLIP 3.26.4, and Shelly 2.3.1.
On top of that, I tell you all about the new features and improvements coming to the Linux Mint 23 distribution later this year. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for May 24th, 2026.