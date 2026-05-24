As reported last month, the Linux Mint devs adopted a longer development cycle for new Linux Mint releases, starting with Linux Mint 23, which is currently planned for Christmas 2026, packed with lots of goodies like a new screenshot tool for the Cinnamon desktop environment that supports cropping and multi-monitor support.

Coming a week after Shelly 2.3, the Shelly 2.3.1 release introduces a welcome screen to the tray, a real message-event system, a new systemd user unit for Shelly notifications, support for quitting the app via the Ctrl+Q keyboard shortcut, and the first batch of language translations.

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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 24th, 2026

posted by Marius Nestor on May 24, 2026



This week, we got new distro releases, including Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2, Tails 7.8, Nitrux 6.1, DietPi 10.4, and Ubuntu Core 26, as well as several new software releases, including Firefox and Thunderbird 151, Ardour 9.5, Wireshark 4.6.6, HPLIP 3.26.4, and Shelly 2.3.1.

On top of that, I tell you all about the new features and improvements coming to the Linux Mint 23 distribution later this year. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for May 24th, 2026.

Read on