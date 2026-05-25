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Ubuntu 26.10 ISO and Canonical to End Ubuntu Pastebin
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu 26.10 daily builds now available to download
Daily builds of Ubuntu 26.10 ‘Stonking Stingray’ are now available for download, as development on the distro’s next major release kicks in to gear. As the name suggests, new ISOs are produced from development code on a (mostly) daily basis, giving those keen to test October’s release in advance the ability to do so. However, because package updates can break the ability for a bootable image to be created, it’s not unusual for there to be temporary gaps between new daily builds being available.
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Canonical to shut Ubuntu Pastebin after 18 years of service
Canonical will decommission its long-running text-hosting service Ubuntu Pastebin on May 31. The company is pulling the plug as part of a broader “infrastructure modernization and migration project”, according to Canonical Community Engineer Aaron Prisk. Ubuntu Pastebin works similarly to Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub ’s Gist, albeit without the revision history. It’s been available as a tool the community can use since late 2007. The service was partly launched to help the distro’s official IRC support channels.