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Many Topics to Cover This Year
Even if clustered together, news items still cover a broad spectrum (or spectra) of issues
The end of this week will spell the end of this month and next week it's June. That month, at its end, spells the end of the first half of 2026 - a very productive year for us.
This year's first page (#39899 in the new site) was almost 5,000 pages earlier than yesterday's last (#44606), so we're going at a pace of about 1,000 pages per month or 12k per year. There's a big team of people, scattered across several continents, accomplishing this level of productivity. The sister site aims at about 8k pages per year. So the combined total is somewhere near 20k per year. We do not focus on any one specific topic, we just cover what's relevant and important.
I can recall times the label "anti-Microsoft" was widely used (it would seem outdated in the age of GAFAM) and people who criticised the company's corrupt ways were labeled "haters". It would be hard to apply such a label to sites that publish as many as 20k pages per year. █
Image source: Journey of a thousand miles famous quote by lao tzu