news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Amin Bandali: Thinking about life - chat with Protesilaos
In the recent weeks I've been engaging Prot as a coach to help review my new
ffspackage for GNU Emacs as I worked on preparing it for inclusion in GNU ELPA, as well as discussing other Emacs- and life-related topics.
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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Coywolf LLC ☛ WordPress 7 breaks Classic theme post edit styles; here's how to fix it
I’m one of those people who look forward to software updates and upgrades. So, I was excited to install WordPress 7.0 on Coywolf. However, I was unpleasantly surprised when I noticed that there were no more Post edit styles. Everything had become style-less, with the text becoming too small and using the browser’s default system font.
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Education
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Hackaday ☛ Amazing Stories
While we can’t bring you all of the side-conversations that took place, we did manage to get the talks recorded, and we’ll be writing them up shortly. We have some bad news on that front, though: due to a technical limitation with the setup that the university had in place, we only got the audio and slide feeds, and not the camera that should have been filming the presenters. Still, we have a record of most everything that went down on the main stage, so stay tuned.
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FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
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Dave Peck ☛ How I Host
The answer was clear: I had to run a server at home.
My read is that there are, roughly, two types of home server admins in the world: those that want to experiment with every shiny tech toy under the sun, and those that want soulless set-and-forget. Spoiler alert: I’m in the boring bucket. If you’d like to be regaled with tales of Raspberry Pi k8s clusters, high-availability Proxmox configs, or obscure Tailscale topologies… well, Reddit is your friend.
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