In a comment on this recent entry, I was asked if we still considered Unix logins to be a serious security boundary. This is a sensible question; there are a horde of Linux local privilege escalation vulnerabilities going around right now (and one FreeBSD one for spice), and in general (some) security people have been saying for years that once an attacker had local code execution, the game was over. Our answer is that yes, we consider it a serious security boundary, and if that situation ever changed we'd need a drastically different system environment from our current environment.