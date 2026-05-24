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today's howtos
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Make Use Of ☛ 2026-05-17 [Older] There’s a faster way to find files on Linux that I wish I knew sooner
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peppe8o ☛ LAMP server on Raspberry PI
This tutorial will show you how to install a LAMP server on a Raspberry PI computer board, giving you all the terminal commands to get it up and running.
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University of Toronto ☛ How our environment still needs the security boundary of Unix logins
In a comment on this recent entry, I was asked if we still considered Unix logins to be a serious security boundary. This is a sensible question; there are a horde of Linux local privilege escalation vulnerabilities going around right now (and one FreeBSD one for spice), and in general (some) security people have been saying for years that once an attacker had local code execution, the game was over. Our answer is that yes, we consider it a serious security boundary, and if that situation ever changed we'd need a drastically different system environment from our current environment.
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Linuxize ☛ How to Install and Use Zsh on Ubuntu
Install Zsh on Ubuntu, set it as the default shell, configure ~/.zshrc, and add Oh My Zsh themes and plugins for daily terminal work.
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How to Install FunOS on Your PC or Laptop Using Calamares
Installing FunOS on your PC or laptop is a straightforward process. This guide will take you through each step using the Calamares installer, from preparing your installation media to completing the setup on your computer.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Hypnotix on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you want to install Hypnotix on Ubuntu 26.04 and get it working without confusion, this guide walks you through the whole process [...]
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Plex Media Server on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you want to Install Plex Media Server on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, you are in the right place.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Jellyfin on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Install Jellyfin on Ubuntu 26.04 is a practical choice if you want a private media server that you control from end to end.
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