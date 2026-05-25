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AppGrid 1.8 Native App Launcher for KDE Plasma 6 Is Out with New Features
AppGrid 1.8 appears to be the biggest update to the software since its initial release, adding new features like the ability to reorder favorites using drag and drop, a new universal package that can be installed on virtually any Linux distro, smarter search ranking, and drag-out support to the taskbar, panel, desktop, or Dolphin.
Starting with this release, AppGrid now supports bulk pin, unpin, hide, launch, and copy directly from the context menu, pinning external .desktop files using drag and drop, an opt-in update indicator, and KActivities integration to show app launches in Plasma’s recent activity view.