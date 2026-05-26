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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 26, 2026



Quoting: blood glucose monitoring with open source | Kevin's musings —

There was a open source android app to talk to these sensors!

So, a quick message to my doctor and a perscription in hand, I got some monitors to try out. Juggluco ( https://github.com/j-kaltes/Juggluco ) has kind of a odd interface, but it works great once you figure it out. The sensors seem like they would be painful to attach, but I really haven't noticed anything when applying them. They also make some 'covers' that fit over them to protect them from water/etc. They do look a bit ragged after 15 days, but I've not had one come off yet. Being able to have readings all the time has been very nice. Especially when traveling. It can even give you a 'estimated a1c' value (This is basically a trending for blood glucose over the last N months). You can see immediate results from exersize and can definitely see 1-2 hours after meals how much they affect things.

All my data is stored on my phone, which was ok, but I wanted to have a longer term/more stable backup of that data at least.