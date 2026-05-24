As reported last month, the Linux Mint devs adopted a longer development cycle for new Linux Mint releases, starting with Linux Mint 23, which is currently planned for Christmas 2026, packed with lots of goodies like a new screenshot tool for the Cinnamon desktop environment that supports cropping and multi-monitor support.

Coming a week after Shelly 2.3, the Shelly 2.3.1 release introduces a welcome screen to the tray, a real message-event system, a new systemd user unit for Shelly notifications, support for quitting the app via the Ctrl+Q keyboard shortcut, and the first batch of language translations.

The May release of DietPi v10.4 adds dedicated Orange Pi 5B support, introduces mitigations for recent Linux vulnerabilities, and includes enhancements affecting logging, kernel management, and software installation workflows, together with multiple bug fixes.

The NanoPi NEO3 Plus is a compact single-board computer from FriendlyElec based on the Rockchip RK3528A processor. Compared to the earlier NanoPi NEO3, the Plus variant adds eMMC support, RTC and speaker connectors, while retaining the compact 48 × 48 mm footprint.

The LILYGO T-Deck Max is a handheld ESP32-S3 development platform combining LoRa communications, GPS, optional 4G connectivity, and an E-Paper display in a compact keyboard-equipped form factor. Similar to earlier T-Deck devices, the platform combines low-power operation with multiple communication interfaces while adding a larger display and additional onboard peripherals.

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We Aim for Freedom, Not Popularity

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 24, 2026,

updated May 24, 2026



The site is going to be about a fortnight away from its anniversary (it'll happen on Wednesday) and now, more than before, it primarily focuses on Software Freedom, seeing where society and technology are heading.

If we don't care about users' control over technology, society will be controlled by hostile actors.

If the site becomes more popular over time, then so be it, but that is not the goal. We don't aim for "mass appeal" or money, we stick to principles. █

"Everyone, including Linus Torvalds, who rejected Stallman as too political or ideological, and advocated for "pragmatism" instead, is part of the reason we're where we are today. And it's going to get a lot worse, before it ever gets better." Days ago