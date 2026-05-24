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We Aim for Freedom, Not Popularity
The site is going to be about a fortnight away from its anniversary (it'll happen on Wednesday) and now, more than before, it primarily focuses on Software Freedom, seeing where society and technology are heading.
If we don't care about users' control over technology, society will be controlled by hostile actors.
If the site becomes more popular over time, then so be it, but that is not the goal. We don't aim for "mass appeal" or money, we stick to principles. █
"Everyone, including Linus Torvalds, who rejected Stallman as too political or ideological, and advocated for "pragmatism" instead, is part of the reason we're where we are today. And it's going to get a lot worse, before it ever gets better." Days ago