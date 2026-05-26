When Microsoft bought GitHub in 2018 my kneejerk reaction — like so many others — was to start looking for alternatives. For a while I self hosted a Gitea instance but I never totally bought into it: some repositories I still pushed to GitHub, some I pushed to Gitea and they got mirrored, and I ended up causing myself problems when I got the two confused. Part of the problem was that the GitHub UI was faster and cleaner than Gitea’s at the time; using Gitea felt like a chore compared to GitHub. I ended up not maintaining it and eventually binning it and just going back to GitHub. A screenshot of the GitHub error page, featuring an angry-looking Unicorn.

An all-too familiar unicorn

Fast forward eight years, and GitHub is about what we all imagined when Microsoft bought it. If you take the most pessimistic way of counting, they have zero nines of reliability1. If you take the most generous, they have a single nine. That’s around 30 minutes of downtime every day. It feels like it must be more than that, given how many times you see the damned unicorn.