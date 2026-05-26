news
Programming Leftovers
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Hugo Daniel ☛ S-Rausch – Hugo Daniel
One of my favourite demos is Masagin from Farbrausch & Neuro, an 8 minute real-time animation done with code with a strong 2D vibe.
The demogroup Farbrausch have their tools code available in a public repo and paniq holds the repo for the masagin source code.
The demo uses a DSL tailored for its engine. It goes like this: [...]
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Cassidy Williams ☛ A simple clustering algorithm for lists
I’ve been experimenting with a human-friendly way to cluster list values using reversals of sub-lists. Or, in normal human words: I was playing with my toddler’s Magna-Tiles and got into a pattern with how I was sorting and grouping them, and turned it into a little… algorithm? Heuristic? Anyway, look!
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The New Stack ☛ GitLab 19.0 trades its string section for a full DevSecOps orchestra
There are orchestras… and then there are mere string, horn, or woodwind sections. As the self-styled intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps, GitLab wants to put on a full show with a new coordinated play that encompasses every possible instrument.
The organization released GitLab 19.0 last Thursday with a louder, more harmonious score that encompasses expanded secrets management, agentic merge request workflows, continuous integration (CI) pipeline visibility, support for the self-hosted open-source model, and supply chain visibility.
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[Old] Chris Smith ☛ Migrating from GitHub to Forgejo
When Microsoft bought GitHub in 2018 my kneejerk reaction — like so many others — was to start looking for alternatives. For a while I self hosted a Gitea instance but I never totally bought into it: some repositories I still pushed to GitHub, some I pushed to Gitea and they got mirrored, and I ended up causing myself problems when I got the two confused. Part of the problem was that the GitHub UI was faster and cleaner than Gitea’s at the time; using Gitea felt like a chore compared to GitHub. I ended up not maintaining it and eventually binning it and just going back to GitHub. A screenshot of the GitHub error page, featuring an angry-looking Unicorn.
An all-too familiar unicorn
Fast forward eight years, and GitHub is about what we all imagined when Microsoft bought it. If you take the most pessimistic way of counting, they have zero nines of reliability1. If you take the most generous, they have a single nine. That’s around 30 minutes of downtime every day. It feels like it must be more than that, given how many times you see the damned unicorn.
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TecMint ☛ 22 Best Free C/C++ IDEs and Editors for Linux in 2026
In this list, you’ll find several lightweight editors, full-featured IDEs, and modern AI-powered coding environments that make writing C and C++ on Linux easier and faster.
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Perl / Raku
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Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2026.21 Release #193
TPRC Early Bird is Expiring It is just over 30 days before the start of The Perl and Raku Conference 2026 in Greenville, SC, USA. Even if you are a procrastinator, it’s time to make your plans to attend! Early bird pricing for registration will end on May 28.
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Python
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[Old] Michał Ciesielski ☛ Flexbile Python use in Blender
Imagine you work on a piece. The first stage is very experimental. You look for what works and what doesn’t. At some point the piece and the process take shape. Some things become repetitive. It’s very useful to notice those patterns early and optimize them.
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Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
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Akseli Lahtinen ☛ Splitting Konsole views from Helix to run tools
I found that Konsole can be set to allow scripting over dbus commands: Scripting Konsole.
So I made myself a little shell script that I placed in my path: konsole-split.sh!
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Rust
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APNIC ☛ Understanding traceroute by re-implementing it in Rust
What can be learned by reimplementing the common traceroute utility in Rust? The inner workings of traceroute, and the importance of careful interpretation, for a start.
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