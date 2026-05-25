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The safety net Windows users miss: How I switched to Linux without over-committing
Quoting: The safety net Windows users miss: How I switched to Linux without over-committing —
You've now determined the installation is easy and that many of your Windows apps will work in Wine. For the ones that don't, you have VirtualBox and WinBoat as fallbacks.
At this point, you should flash a USB stick with your chosen Linux ISO. Double-check your distro supports dual-boot installations and UEFI firmware (it almost certainly does), then boot from the stick. It will walk you through the process using a wizard—even the dual-booting part—safely resizing your Windows partition as it goes. After 10 to 15 minutes, you're ready to go.