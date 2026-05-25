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35 Degrees in London in May Isn't Normal
There are upsides when the weather is good (which in the UK means sunny and hot), but it can be very bad for agriculture. It's part of a saddening trend and clear evidence of global-scale climate change. In some parts of the world they experience about 50 degrees right now, rendering some popular if not critical places barely inhabitable.
"The UK has recorded its all-time highest May temperature as part of London reached 34.8C on Monday," it's reported this evening. It's not even over yet. "Temperatures are expected to hit 30C on Wednesday and Thursday in England and Wales before dipping into the high 20s on Friday," it says. █
Image source: IMD forecasts severe heat till May 28, increasing pressure on employers and workers