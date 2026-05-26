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today's howtos
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Build "Debian GNU/Linux snapshots" grub submenu on forky with timeshift on btrfs root
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Linuxize ☛ whois Command in Linux: Query Domain Registration Info
The whois command looks up domain registration, registrar, name server, expiry, IP allocation, and AS number details from Linux.
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Stefano Marinelli ☛ Monitor your devices with LibreNMS on FreeBSD
LibreNMS has been a faithful companion for years now. It quietly handles the monitoring of my servers, devices, and services without demanding much in return - exactly what you want from a tool whose job is to watch over everything else. It's a solid alternative to heavier solutions like Zabbix, and it gives you alerts, data, and graphs on virtually anything reachable over SNMP.
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Subnetspider ☛ Manually upgrade Plex on FreeBSD
Now you can login to your FreeBSD host or jail via SSH and download the latest .bz2 archive. Replace the example URL with the one you copied.
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[Old] Jonathan Moore ☛ Enable SSH Port Forwarding after opening session
When EscapeChar has not been disabled, and EnableEscapeCommandline is enabled it's possible to use the SSH command line to enabled Port Forwarding in an already active SSH session.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install PostfixAdmin on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you want a clean way to manage virtual domains, mailboxes, and aliases on a mail server, Install PostfixAdmin on Ubuntu 26.04 is the practical path.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenClaw on Fedora 44
Install OpenClaw on Fedora 44 can feel confusing at first because the tool depends on Node.js, a working terminal, and a clean GNU/Linux environment.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Postfix on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you want to install Postfix on Ubuntu 26.04, this guide walks you through a clean, practical setup that works for beginners [...]
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ID Root ☛ How To Install 7-Zip on Fedora 44
Modern GNU/Linux workflows almost always touch archives.
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