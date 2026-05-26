news
Content Management Systems (CMS) Headaches and "You Probably Don’t Need a Content Management System"
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Security Week ☛ Ghost CMS Vulnerability Exploited to Hack Over 700 Websites
Sites belonging to major universities such as Harvard and Oxford, as well as DuckDuckGo, have been compromised in the attack.
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Jono Alderson ☛ One website, one CMS
Once a website is split across multiple content management systems, the organisation gradually loses the ability to build anything coherent on top of it. Not immediately, and not catastrophically. In fact, these architectures often feel productive at first. Teams move faster. Publishing becomes easier. Ownership boundaries become clearer. Roadmaps unblock. Then, slowly, the website stops behaving like a system.
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[Old] Chris Wiegman ☛ You Probably Don’t Need a Content Management System
Today I’ve found that workflow using Hugo. I can write, edit and work with the 700+ posts and pages on this site easily and still publish something fast on hosting that costs me nothing other than the domain renewal.
Of course, some sites really do need more, but that’s the exception rather than the rule.