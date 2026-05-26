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PipeWire 1.6.6 Improves the Pulse Server, Volume Initialization in Filter Graph
Coming two weeks after PipeWire 1.6.5, the PipeWire 1.6.6 release further improves the Pulse server by fixing an issue with the monitor mode in pavucontrol and a bug in the server code that could leave snap clients without sound, and more carefully manages stream suspend messages and only sends them when the stream is monitoring.
PipeWire 1.6.6 also relaxes the loading of the LADSPA path, allowing absolute paths when loading modules from a configuration file. According to the devs, they are now only blocked when loading the Pulse LADSPA modules and filter-chains in nodes because those can load LADSPA plugins in other processes.