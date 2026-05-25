Do you waddle the waddle?

As reported last month, the Linux Mint devs adopted a longer development cycle for new Linux Mint releases, starting with Linux Mint 23, which is currently planned for Christmas 2026, packed with lots of goodies like a new screenshot tool for the Cinnamon desktop environment that supports cropping and multi-monitor support.

Coming a week after Shelly 2.3, the Shelly 2.3.1 release introduces a welcome screen to the tray, a real message-event system, a new systemd user unit for Shelly notifications, support for quitting the app via the Ctrl+Q keyboard shortcut, and the first batch of language translations.

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NetHydra 2026.2 Release (SONAR, MISP, WAS Support)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 25, 2026



Today, NetHydra proudly announces the release of NetHydra 2026.2 — one of the biggest updates ever introduced to the NetHydra ecosystem.

This release delivers major improvements across the core system, performance enhancements, updated tooling, expanded compatibility, and a variety of internal changes designed to improve both flexibility and usability for security professionals.

Before jumping into What’s new, let us introduce SONAR.

NetHydra SONAR is a dedicated enterprise-focused edition of NetHydra, built for organizations that require a more flexible security stack compared to the standard edition, NetHydra Express.

Read on