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NetHydra 2026.2 Release (SONAR, MISP, WAS Support)
Today, NetHydra proudly announces the release of NetHydra 2026.2 — one of the biggest updates ever introduced to the NetHydra ecosystem.
This release delivers major improvements across the core system, performance enhancements, updated tooling, expanded compatibility, and a variety of internal changes designed to improve both flexibility and usability for security professionals.
Before jumping into What’s new, let us introduce SONAR.
NetHydra SONAR is a dedicated enterprise-focused edition of NetHydra, built for organizations that require a more flexible security stack compared to the standard edition, NetHydra Express.