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Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Saloon 202 and 203
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CubicleNate ☛ Linux Saloon 202 | Early Edition
In a recent News Flight Night, discussions included Colin's use of his Surface Go with Cosmic Desktop, the release of Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, and updates on Framework Computer's Laptop 13 Pro. Topics also covered containerized apps and various Linux-related news, emphasizing community engagement and technological advancements.
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CubicleNate ☛ Linux Saloon 203 | News Flight Night
During News Flight Night, various tech topics were discussed, including Collin's experience with stillOS, the importance of operating system rollback features, and recent news like HP sponsoring the GNU/Linux Vendor Firmware Service and KDE receiving significant investment. The session encouraged feedback and suggested future content explorations like QuarkOS.