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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 24, 2026



Quoting: I joyfully reunited with my first Linux distro at the Virtual OS Museum | ZDNET —

Every so often, a Linux project comes to my attention that makes me rejoice over this amazing operating system and how far it's come.

One such initiative -- recently brought to my attention -- truly blew me away. It's called the Virtual OS Museum.

With VirtualBox, this museum lets you run various operating systems that are no longer around. Essentially, what you do is download a zipped file, unzip it, change into the newly created directory, and run the executable. VirtualBox then opens to a Debian Linux instance, where you can select from a very long list of operating systems to run.

I downloaded the Lite version of Virtual OS Museum (far smaller than the full version), fired it up, and then launched an instance of NeXTSTEP (which was the basis for one of my favorite old-school Linux window managers, AfterStep).