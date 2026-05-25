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Free and Open Source Software
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dateutils - collection of command line utilities - LinuxLinks
dateutils is a collection of command line utilities for working with dates, times, and date-time values in the shell.
The project provides dedicated tools for tasks such as arithmetic, comparison, sorting, sequence generation, parsing, timezone conversion, and calendar conversion, making it useful for scripting, data processing, and other workflows that need fast, repeatable date handling.
This is free and open source software.
UPSWake - sends Wake-on-LAN packets to bring systems back online - LinuxLinks
UPSWake is a Go application that reads status information from one or more NUT UPS servers and sends Wake-on-LAN packets to bring systems back online when user-defined conditions are met.
It’s designed for setups where machines shut down during battery events and need to be woken intelligently once power conditions improve, with configuration driven by YAML and Rego policies.
This is free and open source software.
28 Useful Free and Open Source Linux Git Workflow Tools - LinuxLinks
Git is an open source distributed version control system which was originally designed by Linus Torvalds, the creator of Linux, in 2005 for Linux kernel development. This control system is widely used by the open source community, handling small to extremely large projects with an emphasis on speed and efficiency, but maintaining flexibility, scalability, and guaranteeing data integrity.
Git is one of a number of open source revision control systems available for Linux. Git is frequently regarded by many developers to be the finest version control tool available.
Most Linux distributions offer lots of secondary tools that add additional functionality. Like many things in Linux, the choice can be bamboozling. This article seeks to help identify workflow tools which we’ve found to be very useful. They should be a good addition to maximise the benefits of using Git.
Fractals Generator - render and explore fractals in real time - LinuxLinks
Fractals Generator is a lightweight C/C++ application for rendering and exploring fractals in real time.
It uses GPU acceleration to deliver smooth navigation across the complex plane and supports deep zooming through emulated double-precision calculations on the GPU. The program includes several well-known fractal types, a configurable settings panel, built-in colour palettes, and screenshot capture for saving generated images.
This is free and open source software.
git-flow-next - modern implementation of the Git-flow branching model - LinuxLinks
git-flow-next is a command-line tool that provides a modern implementation of the Git-flow branching model.
It’s designed to offer a more reliable and flexible alternative to the original git-flow and git-flow-avh tools while maintaining compatibility with existing Git-flow repositories. The software helps teams manage feature, release, hotfix, and support branches with clearer commands, configurable workflows, and improved handling of merge operations.
This is free and open source software.
Mail-in-a-Box - self-hosted email server solution - LinuxLinks
Mail-in-a-Box is a self-hosted email server solution that turns a fresh Ubuntu LTS machine into a working mail system with a web-based management interface.
It’s designed to make running your own email service much easier by automating installation and configuration of core mail components, webmail, contact and calendar synchronization, DNS records, TLS certificates, backups, monitoring, and other supporting services.
This is free and open source software.
Ortu - local-first clipboard manager - LinuxLinks
Ortu is a local-first clipboard manager built with Tauri, Rust, and SvelteKit.
It’s designed to provide fast access to clipboard history while keeping data on the local machine, with an emphasis on organised recall, quick search, and a lightweight cross-platform desktop experience.
This is free and open source software.
Fractalshades - create static and interactive fractal visualizations - LinuxLinks
Fractalshades is a Python package for creating static and interactive fractal visualizations, with a particular focus on ultra-deep zoom exploration of the Mandelbrot and Burning Ship sets.
It combines arbitrary-precision computation with an interactive interface and a programmable API, making it suitable for exploring intricate regions, generating high-quality renders, and building reproducible fractal workflows.
This is free and open source software.