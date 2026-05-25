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The ManCity Parade Passes Right Next to Us
Just minutes ago
This year, unlike most prior years, the ManCity parade came close to our doorstep, so of course we couldn't possibly skip it and not say goodbye to the manager, "Pep". We don't know when the next such parade will be; seeing what happened to ManUtd after Alex Ferguson passed the baton, it might take years until the next title/trophy/shield comes along.
That today was a super hot day (here and elsewhere) made the ceremony a lot more memorable.
A decade of "Pep" really lifted up the standards of the area. A lot of investment in many pitches, facilities of various kind, even roads. It helped some local businesses. █
Image source: Watch Live: The City Parade