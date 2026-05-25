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Trying to Stay Cool (Amid Heatwave)
As a man in his 40s who weighs about 95 KG I am not coping with heat too well and even with a fan or some breeze going through a door/window it's not easy to cope with 30C heat. It's difficult to think and type when you're overheated. Even the mere act of reading is curtailed by high temperatures.
That this happens in the month of May is extremely unusual, in some places unprecedented. I probably won't be writing much today; the aim will be to keep cool and hydrated.
Thankfully we've mostly managed to overcome the cyber attacks, so the site should be available and capable of responding fast almost the entire time. It's a holiday today (Bank Holiday) and this week's news cycle is expected to be slow. For information on other kinds of attacks on the site see the latest index below. █
SLAPP in a nutshell:
Image source: Grass in heatwave climate change