Earlier announced in March with the unveiling of the ESP32-S31 SoC, Espressif has now launched the ESP32-S31-Korvo-1 multimedia development board, while documentation additionally references the ESP32-S31-Function-CoreBoard-1 connectivity-oriented board. Both platforms are built around the ESP32-S31-WROOM-3 module and target multimedia, audio, display, and connected IoT applications.

As reported last month, the Linux Mint devs adopted a longer development cycle for new Linux Mint releases, starting with Linux Mint 23, which is currently planned for Christmas 2026, packed with lots of goodies like a new screenshot tool for the Cinnamon desktop environment that supports cropping and multi-monitor support.

Coming a week after Shelly 2.3, the Shelly 2.3.1 release introduces a welcome screen to the tray, a real message-event system, a new systemd user unit for Shelly notifications, support for quitting the app via the Ctrl+Q keyboard shortcut, and the first batch of language translations.

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Highlights of Rhino Linux 2026.1 include a new edition featuring the Lomiri desktop environment developed by the UBports Foundation for the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system. Since Lomiri is a convergent graphical environment, it can be successfully used on standard x86_64 or ARM64 systems.

Coming four months after MX Linux 25.1, the MX Linux 25.2 release is based on the latest Debian 13.5 “Trixie” operating system and features the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel on the standard ISOs and a Liquorix-flavored Linux 7.0 kernel on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) ISOs.

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Trying to Stay Cool (Amid Heatwave)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 25, 2026



As a man in his 40s who weighs about 95 KG I am not coping with heat too well and even with a fan or some breeze going through a door/window it's not easy to cope with 30C heat. It's difficult to think and type when you're overheated. Even the mere act of reading is curtailed by high temperatures.

That this happens in the month of May is extremely unusual, in some places unprecedented. I probably won't be writing much today; the aim will be to keep cool and hydrated.

Thankfully we've mostly managed to overcome the cyber attacks, so the site should be available and capable of responding fast almost the entire time. It's a holiday today (Bank Holiday) and this week's news cycle is expected to be slow. For information on other kinds of attacks on the site see the latest index below. █

SLAPP in a nutshell:

Image source: Grass in heatwave climate change