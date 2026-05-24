So when people point at AI-generated code and say “look, software is getting worse,” I want to ask: worse compared to what? Compared to the 10GB text editor? Compared to the chat app that needs a gigabyte of memory to show you messages? Compared to the desktop apps that are just websites wearing a window? We accepted all of that. We applauded a lot of it. Let’s not suddenly grow a conscience the moment a model writes the bad code instead of a person.

That would be hypocrisy, plain and simple.